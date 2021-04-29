cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,665.14 or 0.12552712 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $66.65 million and approximately $241,398.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00067562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.00812826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001548 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

