Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Reaches $23.00 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00280888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01090627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.00715318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,184.95 or 1.00165259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

