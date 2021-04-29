DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Cap of $8.59 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00280888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01090627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.00715318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,184.95 or 1.00165259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

