Westwood Management Corp IL Takes $296,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,096,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000.

PubMatic stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

