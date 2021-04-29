Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,481. The firm has a market cap of $587.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.