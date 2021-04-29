Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.32. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

