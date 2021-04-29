AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.08

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.08 and last traded at $135.49, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

