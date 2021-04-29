Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 720 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 244.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,069.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,912. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14.

