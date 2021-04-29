Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.45. 12,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

