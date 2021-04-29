Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.05

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.56, with a volume of 21945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,429 shares of company stock worth $15,590,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

