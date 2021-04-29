West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year High at $331.81

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $331.81 and last traded at $328.50, with a volume of 1686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.