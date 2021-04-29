Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.68.

Shares of PLAN traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. 50,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

