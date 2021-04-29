Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.48.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.20. 78,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.82. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

