Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.48.
Shares of SPOT stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.20. 78,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.82. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
