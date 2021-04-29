Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $770.00 at SVB Leerink

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $690.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $735.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.69.

Shares of ALGN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $613.25. 26,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.26. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

