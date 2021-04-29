Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.