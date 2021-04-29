Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.76. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $337.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

