Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,615. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 348.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

