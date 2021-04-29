Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 3,710 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

FFIN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. 6,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,756. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

