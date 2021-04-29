UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.83. 24,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,256. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $377.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

