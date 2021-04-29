Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 421.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,577 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Aflac by 89.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1,137.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Aflac by 62.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 706,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 271,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

