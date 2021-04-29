Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE USB opened at $58.97 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

