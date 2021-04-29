Montecito Bank & Trust Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

