Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,898.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

