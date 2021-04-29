Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 61,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,234. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

