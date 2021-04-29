Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

