BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 118.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 8,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

BXC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The firm had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

