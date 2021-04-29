Cutler Group LP Makes New $179,000 Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,160. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

