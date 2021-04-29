Retirement Planning Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 439,487 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 349,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.