Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.32. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

ABT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.55. 136,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.