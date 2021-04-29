Retirement Planning Group Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $503.54. 45,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $504.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

