The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.72 and a beta of 1.53.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

