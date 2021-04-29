Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,202. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 154.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

