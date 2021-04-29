Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

ESS stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,429. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.76. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

