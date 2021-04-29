Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 35,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,784. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

