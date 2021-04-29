OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.63.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last 90 days.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.