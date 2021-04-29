Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

F traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 6,552,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,858,172. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

