Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $28.60

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. 36,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,182. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

