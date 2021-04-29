New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York City REIT by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New York City REIT by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

