Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.59. 359,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.