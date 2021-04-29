Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Barclays stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 359,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,051. Barclays has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

