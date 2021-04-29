Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
CDYCF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,231. Cardero Resource has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Cardero Resource Company Profile
