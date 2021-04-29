Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CDYCF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,231. Cardero Resource has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Cardero Resource Company Profile

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver Queen property located in Arizona through staking; and 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States.

