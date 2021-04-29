Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Shares of NYSE HVT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.26. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,713. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

