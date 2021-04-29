Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Grows By 734.1%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 734.1% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 52,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.