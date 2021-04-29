PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $34.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,932. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

