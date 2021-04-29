Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $23.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,575. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $936.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.