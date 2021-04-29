iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 558.9% in April

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 558.9% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.90% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,352. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.