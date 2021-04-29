Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.33

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

