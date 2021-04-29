Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 375.4% in April

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, an increase of 375.4% from the March 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SFET traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,248. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 300.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

