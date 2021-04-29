Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SUMR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 1,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.