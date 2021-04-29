eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,168 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $6.84 on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

